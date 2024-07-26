Canoeing legend Jessica Fox begins quest for history by bearing Australian flag at Opening Ceremony

Jessica Fox (AUS) has a chance to become the most decorated canoe slalom athlete in Olympic history at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Before she begins her journey in the white water, Fox took the journey down the River Seine at the head of the Australian delegation as one of the country’s flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony.

The parade of athletes took place through the heart of Paris, and Fox was alongside Australian field hockey player, Eddie Ockeden, at the front of their country’s boat with the flag.

Fox, who is widely regarded as the greatest paddler of all time, called it the greatest honor of her career.

With two or more medals, Fox will become the most decorated paddler–male or female–in Olympic history. She currently owns four: a gold in the C-1 in Tokyo, a silver in the K-1 in London and two bronzes in the K-1 in Rio and Tokyo.

She will have three chances to make history as she will be competing in all three disciplines: the K-1, the C-1 and kayak cross. The only thing missing from her Olympic resume is a gold in the K-1, an event in which she can become the only woman to ever win four medals at four straight games. She could also be the first man or woman to win gold in both the C-1 and K-1 at a single Olympics.

Her quest for history kicks off on the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, in the women’s kayak heats.

