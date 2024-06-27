Car dealership cyberattack, CDK Global calls it a “ransom event”

MEDFORD, Ore. – A massive car dealership cyberattack and ransom demand is crippling sales and service all across the country.

Software company CDK Global was hacked on June 19 and shut down its systems.

This left over 15,000 dealerships unable to operate like normal, disrupting processes that stored records and automated paperwork.

Southern Oregon Subaru General Manager Randy Nidalmia told NBC5 News that service has not been impacted as much due to a backup system.

Because of separate systems like these, Nidalmia says the dealership is still able to ship out orders as well as secure financing for customers.

The impact has been huge. I think a lot of dealers are panicking. And a lot of dealers are really soldiering through. And we’re one of those that’s really making it work. Both for our customers and we got to stay open for business. It’s all important to be available for our customers in the community.

Nidalmia says it can be a more manual process at times, but employees are stepping up to do the work.

The dealership is training them on new processes and building new backup systems.

Medford-based Lithia Motors has also been impacted by the hack.

