Carlos Alcaraz advances in singles, says ‘pain’ won’t keep him from doubles with Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz won in straight sets Monday to advance to the third round of Olympic tennis men’s singles at Roland-Garros.

What little drama there was, involved Alcaraz’s health more so than his opponent.

The 21-year-old Spaniard defeated the Netherland’s Tallon Griekspoor, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3).

After nearly blanking the world No. 28 in the opening set, Alcaraz was tested in Set 2. So, too, was his right leg. Tied, 4-4, Alcaraz was shown favoring his thigh area and, after falling down 5-4, took an injury timeout and went with a trainer to the locker.

He emerged looking fluid but quickly faced a set point, which he saved. An exuberant Alcaraz then knotted the set at 5-5 and had little issue the rest of the way.

“Playing so much matches lately, this is normal, this pain,” he said.

Alcaraz is also playing doubles with countryman Rafael Nadal. They were victorious in straight sets on Saturday and play again on Tuesday. Alcaraz said the pain would not affect his schedule.

This year’s French Open and Wimbledon champion will play his next singles match on Wednesday against Roman Safiullin, a neutral athlete from Russia, in the third round.

