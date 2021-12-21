CASA anticipating most successful Giving Tree Campaign

MEDFORD, Ore.— Medford Police officers were out in full force on Monday enforcing the law and also delivering toys to kids.

The organization is partnering with CASA for its Giving Tree Campaign.

The campaign gives toys, gift cards, and clothes to children who were either just reunited with their parents, or are living in foster care during the holiday season.

The non-profit says so far this year, it’s looking to be one of the program’s most successful years.

“It’s really important for Medford police to be involved with CASA in this way because we see first hand the trauma that these kids go through,” Sgt. Mark Cromwell, said. “It’s heartbreaking for us to see and this is an easy way for us to do our part to help them have a wonderful Christmas.”

This is the third year MPD has teamed up with CASA.

They not only delivered presents themselves, but they also helped Santa make a safe delivery as well.