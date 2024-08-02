Casper Ruud gets wish to watch golf after tough tennis loss

After a difficult loss in the men’s singles quarterfinals on Thursday, Casper Ruud just wanted to see some golf.

The Norwegian fell in a third-set tiebreaker to Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and later took to social media to seek out some tickets for Friday’s second round of the men’s golf tournament.

Despite some technical difficulties, he got his wish.

All sorted letâs goooooðð¼ââï¸ðð¼ââï¸ — Casper Ruud (@CasperRuud98) August 1, 2024





Ruud is among many athletes in the Games who double as golf fans. Swimming legend Michael Phelps was on site for the opening round at Le Golf National and joined NBC’s Steve Sands in the booth.

Ruud was one the favorites at Roland-Garros as he loves clay and is twice a finalist at the French Open. As for grass, he prefers fairways to lawns, saying in 2022, “I think grass is for golf players.”

Ruud even has his own Instagram page dedicated to playing golf.

