CDC rolls out new rules for people traveling with dogs

(CNN) – The CDC is rolling out new rules Thursday for people traveling with dogs.

Effective August 1, the new regulations are aimed at preventing the spread of rabies.

The agency says going forward all dogs entering the U.S. must appear healthy upon arrival, be at least six months old, and be micro-chipped.

Pet owners must also have a receipt showing that a Dog Import Form was submitted on the CDC’s website.

There are additional requirements based on where the dog has been in the last six months and whether it was vaccinated in the United States.

The updated policy has already been causing confusion and headaches for many travelers.

More information can be found on the CDC’s website.

