Central Point to increase utility fees, additional fee being discussed

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Central Point is raising city utility fees for the first time in nearly a decade.

This, as another new fee is also being discussed.

Thursday night, the city council voted 5-to-1 in favor of increasing utility fees by a total of a $1.65 between the public safety and park maintenance fees.

The public safety fee will go from $1 a month to $2.

Park maintenance will go up from a $1.85 to $2.50.

Central Point city manager, Chris Clayton said. they won’t be adding more police officers.

The additional park fees are to keep up with the city’s growth.

“The public safety fee increase is really about keeping our police service levels where the community expects them,” Clayton said. “Going to $2.50 a month as we continue to grow in central point developers build subdivisions that include parks that we require and then the city eventually has to take over those parks and maintain them.”

Clayton said this is the first time the fees are going up since 2015.

Residents will begin to see the new charges starting next month.

Clayton also tells NBC5 the city will have discussions this year about adding a recreation fee.

Currently, Central Point does not have one, but it would help fund a potential community center, that’s being planned in partnership with Jackson County, at the Expo.