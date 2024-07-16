“Charmed” and “90210” actress Shannen Doherty dies at 53

(CNN) – Shannen Doherty, star of “Beverly Hills 90210,” has died.

The actress’ longtime publicist confirmed to People Magazine that Doherty died Saturday, surrounded by loved ones, after a years-long battle with cancer.

Doherty rose to fame as Brenda Walsh on the original “Beverly Hills 90210” show. She was also known for her role as Prue Halliwell on the series “Charmed.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

In 2017, she revealed her cancer had returned after going into remission.

Doherty was 53-years-old.

