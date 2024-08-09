Check out these layered photos from the 2024 Paris Olympics

Posted by Newsroom Staff August 9, 2024

Simone Biles of the U.S. on beam at the 2024 Paris Olympics. - Credit: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

If a photo says a thousand words, these images might say a million. Getty photographer Hector Vivas has created a collection of digital composites – multiple photos layered on one other – from events across the Olympics. Enjoy!

Composite image of the men's 100m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Hector Vivas/Getty Images
Equestrian's jumping individual final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Hector Vivas/Getty Images
General view of the men's boulder and lead semifinal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Hector Vivas/Getty Images
A digital composite of the women's sabre individual and men's foil individual at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Hector Vivas/Getty Images
A digital composite of the women's gymnastics floor rotation at the all-around final for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Hector Vivas/Getty Images
Digital composite of the Pool B group play matches featuring Argentina, Kenya, Samoa and Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Hector Vivas/Getty Images
A digital composite of the women's 10m platform final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Hector Vivas/Getty Images
A digital composite of the Pool B women's match between the U.S. and Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Hector Vivas/Getty Images
Composite image of the men's soccer match between Paraguay and Mali at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Hector Vivas/Getty Images

