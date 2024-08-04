Chile’s Crovetto wins gold in women’s skeet gold; Smith takes bronze for USA

Francisca Crovetto of Chile won gold in women’s skeet at the 2024 Paris Olympics, beating Britain’s Amber Rutter in a shoot-off at the Chateauroux Shooting Center on Sunday.

The two women were tied at 55-55 after 60 shots, but Crovetto prevailed 7-6 in the shoot-off to win Chile’s first shooting gold at an Olympics.

Rutter missed a shot in her final round, which she contested but the officials did not agree.

Crovetto smashed both her final clay targets to clinch the contest.

Austen Smith of the United States took bronze.

