Chiloquin to have 100 percent fiber optic broadband home internet service

SALEM, Ore. – More than 1100 locations in Chiloquin will soon have 100 percent fiber optic broadband home internet service.

Rogue Valley based Hunter Communications said construction is now underway on the network.

The company was awarded $19. 2 million by the FCC‘s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to bring high speed broadband services to rural homes and small businesses.

This is part of a broader effort to close the digital divide in rural America.

“So, this is not just about streaming or entertainment, it’s about working from home it’s about schooling from home. More importantly it’s about people’s health and livelihood, internet is not a luxury anymore definitely a necessity that all Americans need.”, said, marketing director, Anne Tetamore.

Chiloquin is the first of 12 Oregon and Northern Californian communities where Hunter will be using the funding.