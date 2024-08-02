China asserts dominance, takes first gold medal of badminton tournament

Posted by Newsroom Staff August 2, 2024

China

China’s Gold medalists Zheng Siwei (R) and Huang Ya Qiong pose for a selfie on the podium at the mixed doubles badminton medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympics at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on August 2, 2024. – Credit: Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

China’s Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong demolished South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun 21-8, 21-11 in mixed doubles to win the first medal of the badminton tournament at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Friday.

Surrounded by a sea of bright red Chinese flags in the crowd, Zheng knelt on the court and screamed with his arms outstretched while Yaqiong collapsed to the ground before running into her coach’s arms as they celebrated victory.

Japan’s Arisa Higashino and Yuta Watanabe took the bronze by beating South Korea’s Chae Yu-jung and Seo Seung-jae.

The battle for bronze was tight before Watanabe and Higashino pulled clear in the first game, going on to win 21-13 22-20.

