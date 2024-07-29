China bests Tom Daley, Great Britain on the way to gold in men’s synchro platform

Three years ago, Tom Daley and his Great Britain diving partner were the only group that could keep China’s divers from a gold medal.

On Monday, the Chinese duo of Lian Junjie and Yang Hao bested Daley and his partner Noah Williams to get revenge and win gold in the men’s synchronized 10m platform finals at the Paris Olympics.

With the win, China keeps the hopes alive of sweeping gold in all eight diving events in the Paris Games. This was the only event China didn’t win in Tokyo.

Lian and Yang scored a total of 490.35 points, more than the score of the gold medalists in the Tokyo Games.

Daley and Williams finished second with a score of 463.44, giving Daley his fifth Olympic medal in his fifth Olympics. The 30-year-old now has three medals in the synchro platform, the most of any diver, and is now the oldest diver to ever medal in the event.

The Canadian duo of Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray finished third, giving Canada its first ever medal in the event. Weins and Zsombor-Murray scored 422.13 points, besting fourth-place Mexico by 3.5 points.

Here’s a look at each round of the competition.

Rounds 1 and 2

China scored two tens and the rest 9.5s on a near perfect second dive to take a 10-point lead after the first two rounds.

Rounds 3 and 4

The Chinese team’s lead grew to nearly 13 points going into the final two dives following a near perfect reverse 3 1/2 somersault in Round 4 that carried a 3.4 degree of difficulty.

Great Britain also got some separation in the battle for silver. After diving a back 3 1/2 somersault with a 3.6 degree of difficulty, Daley and Williams received a score of 93.9 to take a 16-point lead over Canada.

Rounds 5 and 6

On the penultimate dive, Great Britain performed a reverse 3 1/2 somersault that carried a 3.4 degree of difficulty, and received a score of 87.72.

China followed with a backward 3 1/2 somersault pike that had a 3.6 degree of difficulty, and had four scores of 9.0 or better to receive a score of 91.8, the highest of any dive in that round.

China led Great Britain by 17 points going into the final dive.

Both Great Britain and China performed a forward 4 1/2 with a 3.7 degree of difficulty on the final dive. Daley and Williams received a score of 93.24, meaning the Chinese duo only needed 7s to secure the gold.

Lian and Yang did much better than 7s. They scored 103 points — their highest of any dive in the competition — to clinch the gold by nearly 30 points.

Canada and Mexico battled for the bronze in the final round. The Canadian duo performed a back 2 1/2 with 1/2 twist that carried a 3.2 degree of difficulty, four-tenths of a point lower than Mexico’s planned dive.

Even though Canada’s dive was easier, they performed it with more precision than the Mexican duo. The final score of 79.68 on their final dive gave Wiens and Zsombor-Murray the bronze by 3.48 points.

Mexico (Kevin Berlin Reyes/Randal Willars Valdez, 418.65 points) finished fourth. Ukraine (Kirill Boliukh/Oleskii Sereda, 412.65), Australia (Domonic Bedggood/Cassiel Rousseau, 394.74), Germany (Timo Berthel/Jaden Shilou Eikermann Gregorchuk, 364.41), and France (Gary Hunt/Lois Szymczak, 314.58) finished fifth-eighth. The United States did not have a pair in the competition.

China’s diving gold is the countries 49th in Olympic history, tying them with the U.S. for the most of all time. The Chinese team will undoubtedly break that tie in Paris, as they’re the favorites in all six of the remaining competitions.

