China extends dominance in table tennis as Fan Zhendong wins gold

Fan Zhendong of China poses with his gold medal in men’s table tennis – Credit: Getty Images

World champion Fan Zhendong of China bested Sweden’s Truls Moregardh 4-1, for the gold medal in the table tennis men’s singles event at the 2024 Olympic Games.

In the gold medal match, the second seed sparred with the new Olympic finalist who has had a Cinderella run in Paris after entering the games at the No. 19 seed. However, Fan’s dominant performance was too much for 17-year-old Moregardh in the final.

The gold is Fan’s third Olympic medal. He won silver in the singles event and gold in the team event at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

China has won gold in all three table tennis competitions contested thus far at these Games: mixed doubles, women’s singles, and men’s singles. They will look to add to their hardware as Team China is set to compete in the men’s and women’s team competitions, beginning on Monday, Aug. 5.

Moregardh’s silver is the first medal for Sweden in table tennis since the 2000 Sydney Games (Jan-Ove Waldner won silver in men’s singles).

Results: Men’s singles

