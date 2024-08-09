China prevails to defend men’s teams table tennis title

China is one medal closer to a Paris golden games sweep, thanks to the Chinese men’s team who shut out Sweden 3-0 in the final.

Sweden may not have won any points, but the score doesn’t paint the full picture of just how tremendous of a smashing men’s saga the match was.

The three nail-biting worthy matches were all shoved to five games, as each team desperately rallied to win.

The greatest table tennis player of all time, Ma Long, opened the match with a 3-2 in his doubles match with partner Wang Chuqin.

Sweden’s men’s singles silver medalist Truls Moregard attempted to turn the tide in the next match, but fell to gold medalist Fan Zhendong in a rematch of their singles final.

Wang stole the final point over Sweden, and with that, China claimed its fifth straight gold medal in the men’s team event, and every gold medal in the event since the teams competition was added to the program in 2008.

Despite the loss, Truls Moregard, who led the Swedes to its second silver medal of the games, was still proud.

“Now it [winning a silver medal] will be forever in my career,” Moregard said. “Forever in my life that I could take two medals here. This is super big. I took two silver medals in the biggest competition of them all, it feels incredible.”

The win was a perfect sendoff for the Ma, who announced prior to the Games that Paris would be his last Olympic appearance. In total, he has won six gold medals, the most of any table tennis player.





“These past 12 years have been a journey filled with ups and downs, and I feel incredibly fortunate,” Ma said. “I’ve played many different roles in each Olympics.

“This gold medal is a great way to conclude my Olympic journey. But you might still see me on the international table tennis stage in the future.”

China will look to take the fifth and final gold medal of the table tennis tournament on Saturday, when its women’s team will battle with Japan in the gold medal final.

