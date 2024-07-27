China takes the lead over Japan after subdivision 2

Artistic gymnastics continues with the second of three subdivisions in the men’s qualification round.

Although medals are not awarded on the first two days of competition, the qualification rounds are arguably one of the most important days of the competition.

Eight teams will advance to the team final, the top 24 individual gymnasts (only two per country) will qualify for the all-around finals, and the top eight individual gymnasts (only two per country) will qualify for the event finals.

Details from each rotation of subdivision two are below.

China and Japan are expected to go head-to-head for gold in the men’s team final in just a few days, but first, the two teams met under the lights of Bercy Arena for the qualification round.

The first day of competition in Paris did not disappoint, setting the stage for what should be an epic battle on July 29. Although Japan left the door open with mistakes, the reigning world champions rallied back to avoid a shutout.

When the chalk dust settled, China topped Japan by over two points, with Zhang Boheng surging to the top of the all-around standings (88.597) over Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka (86.865) and Daiki Hashimoto (85.065).

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.