China triumphantly wins gold medal in women’s table tennis teams event, completes a golden sweep

chinese women’s team – Credit: Getty Images

Rinse, repeat, and rise to the occasion – The Chinese women’s team, in a repeat from the Tokyo Olympic Games, overcame Japan to capture the women’s teams gold medal in the final on Saturday.

MATCH STATS l FULL WOMEN’S TEAMS RESULTS

Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha, and Wang Manyu, all members of China’s Tokyo team, easily took home the title over Japan, 3-0.

Chen and Wang teamed up in a challenging first match to prevail over women’s singles bronze medalist Hina Hayata and partner Miwa Harimoto, 3-2.

Japan’s Miu Hirano failed to take any game from Sun, and lost in straight games.

It took Wang four games, but she managed to top Miwa Harimoto in the last match, who nabbed the final point to take the match.

The final win for China in Paris compensated for the disappointment of missing out on the gold medal sweep in Tokyo, and historically, is the 300th medal the country has captured since the country’s participation in the summer games.





© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.