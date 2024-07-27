China wins first medal of the Paris Olympics in the 10m mixed team air rifle final

Many medals will be awarded over the course of these Olympic games, but China has the honor of taking home the first gold.

China won the 10m mixed team air rifle final, besting South Korea, 16-12, at the Chateauroux Shooting Center.

The close contest came down to the narrowest of margins as South Korea remained in the mix, but ultimately the 17-year-old favorites of Sheng Lihao and Huang Yuting were able to pull off the victory, besting Keum Jihyeon and Park Hajun.

Mixed team air rifle features one man and woman from each nation shooting side-by-side. The sport made its Olympic debut in Tokyo, where China — led by a different duo — won gold.

In the bronze medal match, the Kazakhstan team of Le Alexandra and Satpayev Islam defeated the German team of Ulbrich Maximilian and Janssen Anna, 17-5. This is Kazakhstan’s first shooting medal since 1996.

Americans Ivan Roe and Sagen Maddalena and Mary Tucker and Rylan Kissell did not qualify for medal matches.

Shooting resumes tomorrow with the men’s air pistol final and women’s air pistol final.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.