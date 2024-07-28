China wins second shooting gold as Xie Yu takes men’s 10m air pistol title

July 28, 2024

(From L) Silver medalist, Italy's Federico Nilo Maldini, gold medalist China's Xie Yu and bronze medalist, Italy's Paolo Monna pose on the podium at the end of the shooting 10m air aifle men's final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on July 28, 2024. - Credit: Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

Xie Yu of China won gold in the men’s 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, with Italy bagging silver and bronze through Federico Nilo Maldini and Paolo Monna.

After China won the 10m air rifle mixed team event on Saturday, Xie gave his country another gold at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre with a nerveless display.

The 24-year-old aggregated 240.9 to finish ahead of his nearest rival Maldini (240). Monna’s tally of 218.6 was good enough for bronze.

Shooting resumes at 6 a.m. ET with the women’s air pistol final.

RESULTS

