China’s Cao Yuan defends 10m platform gold, completes China’s gold medal sweep in diving

China’s Cao Yuan helped his country achieve Olympic history Saturday in Paris.

With his gold in the men’s 10m platform, China completed its run of diving domination, going eight-for-eight in gold medal events.

No country has achieved the feat since the Olympics expanded to eight diving events at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. China won seven gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, ceding the men’s synchronized 10m platform to Great Britain’s Tom Daley and Matty Lee.

Japan’s Rikuto Tamai secured silver with a 99-point dive – the top mark of the day – on his sixth and final outing. Tamai was the biggest threat to Cao’s pursuit of gold, but still finished 39.85 points behind him. This is Japan’s first-ever medal in diving.

Great Britain’s Noah Williams placed third for bronze, adding to the silver he claimed alongside partner Tom Daley in the 10m synchronized platform.

Cao now has six career Olympic medals, four of them gold.

