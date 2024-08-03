China’s Chen Meng wins women’s singles table tennis gold, teammate Sun Yingsha takes silver

The gold medal match for the women’s singles table tennis event at the 2024 Paris Olympics was essentially a copy-paste of the gold medal match three years ago at the Tokyo Games.

In 2021, China’s Chen Meng defeated China’s Sun Yingsha in six sets.

In 2024, China’s Chen Meng defeated China’s Sun Yingsha in six sets.

This is China’s 10th straight gold in this event.

MATCH RESULTS

Sun still has a gold medal to pair with her silver: She and her partner, Wang Chuqin, won the mixed doubles event earlier in the tournament.

In the bronze medal match, Japan’s Hina Hayata defeated South Korea’s Shin Yu-bin in six sets.

Hiyata was a reserve in the Tokyo Olympics, but did not see any playing time for Japan.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.