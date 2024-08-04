China’s Liu Yang defends gold on rings

The Chinese gymnasts have long been known for being masters of the rings and proved it once again in Paris.

Defending Olympic rings champion and two-time world champion Liu Yang qualified into the final in second, but was exceptionally clean to ensure he would go back-to-back at the Games (15.300).

Zou Jingyuan, perhaps Yang’s strongest competition, entered as the top qualifier but finished second, less than a tenth behind first (15.233).

Greece’s Eleftherios Petrounias, known as the “Lord of the Rings,” couldn’t have performed a better routine in the final (15.100). He’ll be leaving Paris with the bronze, making him a three-time Olympic medalist (gold in 2016 and bronze in 2020).

France’s Samir Ait Said rocked a routine in front of a passionate home crowd, but a 15.000 placed him just outside of the medal podium in fourth. Ait Said was also fourth at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

