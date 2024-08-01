China’s Liu Yukun wins men’s 50 meter rifle 3 position gold

Liu Yukun wins 3m in men’s 50m 3 positions final – Credit: Getty Images

China’s Liu Yukun won the men’s 50m 3 positions final, ahead of Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish and India’s Swapnil Kusale.

This shooting discipline tests the marksmanship, precision and mental strength of the world’s best shooters. Winning the men’s 50m 3 positions final requires both incredible skill and sharp concentration. The 3 positions include shooters firing from kneeling, prone and standing.

The scoreboard was all over the place earlier in the match, especially entering the final. But Yukun pulled ahead for a lead, finishing with 463.6 points overall ahead of Kulish (461.3) and Kusale (451.4).

These Game are the first Olympics for Yukun. His gold is China’s sixth shooting medal in Paris and fourth shooting gold of these Games. Both are the most of any country in these Olympics.

Kulish won silver for Ukraine’s second medal of the Olympics. The medal serves as redemption for Kulish who was eliminated in eighth place in the same event in Tokyo after mistakenly shooting the target of a rival competitor when a button on his suit came undone.

Kusale’s bronze medal is India’s third medal of Paris — all of which have come in shooting.

Americans Ivan Roe and Rylan Kissell finished in 20th and 38th in qualifying respectively.

RESULTS

Results: Men’s 50 meter rifle 3 position

