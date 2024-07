China’s Pan Zhanle smashed his own 100m freestyle world record as he claimed a thrilling gold in the event at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old’s time of 46.40 seconds shaved 0.40 seconds off his previous mark set at the world championships in Doha in February.

Australia’s, Kyle Chalmers, finished 1.08 seconds behind the incredible Pan for the silver medal, with David Popovici taking bronze for Romania.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.