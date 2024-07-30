China’s Wang and Sun win table tennis mixed doubles gold

China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha beat North Korea’s Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong 4-2 in the table tennis mixed doubles final to win the gold medal on Tuesday.

Mixed doubles is the only table tennis event China did not win back in the Tokyo Olympics.

South Korea’s Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin defeated Hong Kong’s Wong Chun-ting and Doo Hoi Kem 4-0 to take the bronze.

SEE MORE: Table tennis’ newest fan? Team USA basketball’s Anthony Edwards

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.