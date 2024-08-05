China’s Zou Jingyuan goes back-to-back on parallel bars at the Games

China’s Zou Jingyuan undoubtedly came to Paris as the best parallel bar worker in the world and further solidified that status with his second consecutive gold medal on the event at the Games. The defending Olympic champion posted the top score in qualifications by nearly a point and won the gold with the same score (16.200) in the final.

On a mission to secure his first Olympic medal, Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun added a front uprise at the start of his routine, which raised his start value from qualifications by three tenths. Kovtun was able to improve his score from qualifications by just over three tenths to lock in the silver (15.500).

Japan’s newest rising star Shinnosuke Oka, who has already won gold with the team as well as in the all-around, delivered a phenomenal routine as the very last gymnast in the rotation to lock in the bronze (15.300).

