Chinese-Taipei lifter Kuo claims gold in 59kg weight class

A prone Hsing-Chun Kuo of Chinese Taipei laughs on stage after winning gold in weightlifting - Credit: (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kuo Hsing-Chun collected an Olympic gold medal with an impressive batch of lifts in the 59kg weight class at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kuo completed a snatch of 103 kilograms and a clean and jerk of 133 kilograms to clear the field by 19 points and claim gold in Japan.

Turkmenistan’s Polina Guryeva was second, lifting 96 and 121 respectively.

The bronze medal was claimed by Japanese lifter Mikiko Ando, who earned the host nation another medal by lifting a single kilogram more than France’s Dora Tchakounte.

