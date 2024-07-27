Chris Eubanks and Christian Coleman: An inter-continental bromance

Over a decade ago, Chris Eubanks and Christian Coleman were in the same freshman English class together at Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite competing in different sports — Eubanks in tennis and Coleman in track and field — and for different universities, their friendship endured. Now, for the first time, they’re both members of Team USA.

“We kept contact over the years, so that I think it’s going to be a really, really special moment for both of us, to say, ‘Man, I can’t believe it. [At] 15, we were in the same English class, and now here we are both representing U.S. and the Olympics,” Eubanks told NBC before the Games began. “That’s probably the thing I’m most looking forward to and kind of experiencing.”

Eubanks took to X to celebrate the pals’ reunion on the United States’ boat in the Opening Ceremony.

From Dr. Holliman’s Freshman English Class to the Paris 2024 @Olympics. Crazy how far we’ve come @__coleman Much love bro! @westlakelions pic.twitter.com/9GOsYqKPB4 — Christopher Eubanks (@chris_eubanks96) July 27, 2024





Unfortunately, that may be the only get-together for the two classmates, as the tennis competition concludes before the men’s track relays begin.

“We don’t really get to stick around for some of the later events to the track and field takes place later,” Eubanks said. “So while I’d love to see Christian running, … I don’t think I’ll be around for that.”

Despite a wildly successful collegiate career at Georgia Tech in which he won every home match in his sophomore and junior seasons, Eubanks failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. He now makes his Olympic debut following a 2023 season full of shattered personal glass ceilings, including his first ATP title and Major quarterfinals appearance.

Coleman, on the other hand, participated in his first Olympic competition in Rio as a member of the men’s 4x100m relay squad, but was suspended from competition in Tokyo due to whereabouts failures. After a season that saw him win the 2023 Diamond League and the 2024 World Indoor Championships, the 60m world record holder rejoins the men’s relay pool this year in Paris. He is expected to run in the 4x100m relay.

SEE MORE: World Indoors: Christian Coleman wins 60m over Noah Lyles

To find out when the two Georgia natives compete, head to the tennis and track and field schedule pages.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.