Civil cases pending criminal case in alleged drug diversion at Asante

MEDFORD, Ore. – As we await the start of a trial in the criminal investigation into alleged drug diversion at Asante, local attorneys say their pending civil cases against the Medford-based health system are waiting to proceed.

Dani Marie Schofield faces 44 counts of second degree assault in connection with the alleged drug diversion case at Asante.

She posted bail in June and, as the criminal case against her plays out in court, a criminal trial may not begin until next year.

One civil lawsuit has already been filed against Asante and Schofield by Idiart Law Group, who is representing the estate of 65-year old Horace Wilson, who died while hospitalized at Asante’s RRMC.

At least two other local law firms have signed up clients to sue Asante and possibly Schofield, but civil cases like these more often than not don’t begin until the criminal process wraps up.

Criminal cases going to trial can help provide vital testimony and evidence to civil lawyers.

“The criminal cases always go first because they have priority under the constitutions of the United States and the state of Oregon to go first,” said Tom Petersen with Black Chapman Petersen and Stevens. That is a right to a speedy trial. Both the people of the state and the defendant have those rights. So those cases will go first.”

The lawsuit filed by Idiart Law Group alleges in part that a nurse replaced Horace Wilson’s prescribed fentanyl with unsterilized tap water, introducing bacteria into his central line and ultimately resulting in an unexplained decline in Wilson’s health.

