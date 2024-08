Actor David Corenswet, who stars as Superman in the upcoming “Superman: Legacy,” sent a video message to Nedoroscik, congratulating him on his success in Paris, where he won two bronze medals and stole hearts all around the world.

“From one Clark Kent to another, thanks for bringing home the medal for the United States and for continuing to fight for truth, justice and the core strength of 50 normal men,” Corenswet said in the video as Nedoroscik watched, grinning from ear to ear. “Thanks for being exceptional man. Well done!”