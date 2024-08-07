Colombia’s Mariajo Uribe enjoying career sendoff at Olympic women’s golf event

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – As swansongs go, Mariajo Uribe has scripted the perfect exit.

Inspired by Lorena Ochoa, who retired in 2010 at 28 years old as the world’s top-ranked player, Uribe, 34, began thinking about her own exit in 2019 and penciled in the Tokyo Games, which were scheduled for the summer of 2020, as the perfect sendoff. But COVID-19 pushed the Olympics into 2021 and the Colombia native had to rethink her plan.

“It’s actually been postponed. Originally it was Tokyo, and then COVID hit, and I had a baby. Then we decided as a family to give it another try for Paris,” said Uribe, whose career on the LPGA Tour spans 16 years. “It’s been four years too long already. So, I’m ready for it, but I’m excited for the week to come.”

Although Uribe has struggled this year on the LPGA, having missed the cut in her last three events, she got off to a dream start on Wednesday with birdies at Nos. 1, 2 and 4 and rallied with a birdie at the last for a first-round 70 and a share of third place. Her 2-under card was one of just 12 under-par rounds on Day 1 at the Olympic women’s golf competition.

Uribe’s start set the stage for the kind of retirement she envisioned in 2019 when she began planning an exit similar to Ochoa’s.

“I mean, one of my idols is Lorena Ochoa, and she went out as No. 1 in the world, and I always thought that was so great, like just finishing on a high note,” Uribe said. “This year has been really special for me, and to finish with a good week here would make it an even better retirement week.”

