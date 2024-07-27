‘Cook’N Bacon’ first for U.S. to reach podium in Paris with silver in women’s synchro springboard; China wins gold

Just a few hours into the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, China, the United States, and Great Britain have their first medals.

The Chinese duo of Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen came to Paris as the three-time defending world champions in the women’s diving synchronized 3m springboard competition, and continued their run of dominance, scoring 337.68 points on the way to a gold medal, the first for each diver in their Olympic debuts.

Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of the U.S. took silver with a total score of 314.64. It’s the first Olympic medals for both divers.

Australia was in third place heading into the final round, but on the final dive Australian diver Anabelle Smith came off the right side of the board, messing up the team’s synchronization and taking the Australians off the podium. The Great Britain team of Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper snuck in in the final round to take bronze with a final score of 302.28.

(This story will be updated.)

