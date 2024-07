(CNN) – Costco is raising membership fees, though not by much.

It’s only going to cost basic members an extra $5 a year, bringing the cost up to $65 annually.

Executive memberships are going up $10 to $130 a year.

It’s the first membership price hike in seven years. But it should help keep other prices at the store down.

Last year, Costco made $4.6 billion from membership fees.

The new membership fees go into effect September 1.

