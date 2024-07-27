Daily Olympic Recap: U.S. wins first gold medal at Paris Games

Each and every day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

Following an incredible Opening Ceremony along the Seine, competition is officially underway in Paris. Day 1 saw the first gold medal awarded of the Games in the 10m mixed team air rifle final. The first day also featured women’s a thrilling 400m freestyle finish featuring superstar swimmers Katie Ledecky, Ariarne Titmus and Summer McIntosh. Elsewhere, Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook delivered a stellar performance in the women’s synchronized 3m springboard and the U.S. men’s soccer team handily defeated New Zealand. There was also a stunning upset in men’s rugby as France upset Fiji to end its unbeaten streak in the Olympics and Team USA swimming won gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay in electrifying fashion!

Let’s dive into the action.

Swimming: Women’s 400m freestyle

Entering the Paris Games, the women’s 400m freestyle was one of the highly anticipated swimming events of the Olympics this summer. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, the defending gold medalist and current world record holder in the event, faced familiar foes in American Katie Ledecky and Canada’s Summer McIntosh on Saturday evening.

Titmus dominated the event from the start and finished in 3:57.49 ahead of McIntosh (3:58.37) and Ledecky (4:00.86).

Ledecky’s bronze in the 400m freestyle is her 11th career Olympic medal. She is now just one medal away from tying the record for most medals (12) won by an American woman in any sport. The third place finish by Ledecky marked her first-ever bronze Olympic medal.

Results: Women’s 400m freestyle

