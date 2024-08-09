Darja Varfolomeev crowned rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around Olympic champion

One year after achieving an historic sweep at the world championships, Germany’s Darja Varfolomeev has been crowned Olympic all-around champion. Bulgaria’s Boryana Kaleyn finished second and Italy’s Sofia Raffaeli finished third.

After dropping her ball mid-routine during the qualifying round, Varfolomeev finished second, but during the final when medals were on the line, she performed without fault.

She had a remarkably consistent day, scoring 36.300 for her hoop routine, 36.500 for her ball routine, 36.350 for her clubs routine and 33.700 for her ribbon routine to secure the gold.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.