Darlene 3 Fire burns 2,415 acres & red flag warning in Southeast Oregon

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A fire in Central Oregon that started just Tuesday has already burned 2,415 acres.

The Darlene 3 Fire started Tuesday afternoon, one mile south of La Pine in Deschutes County.

According to Central Oregon Fire Info, it was 30 percent contained Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

Levels three, two, and one evacuations were put in place by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Conditions on the east side of the cascades are getting worse.

Jennifer Case from ODF’s Klamath-Lake District told NBC5 News that these critical fire weather conditions promote rapid rates of fire growth.

Conditions are drying out. It’s been very windy in the afternoons. Anybody who’s just been outside the last few months; it’s windy conditions. And then, high temperatures. Last weekend, again, we saw high temperatures and that makes for rapid fire growth; and that also dries out our vegetation.

The National Weather Service Medford issued a red flag warning for strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity in Modoc and Lake Counties from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

