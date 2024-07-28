Dawn Staley among famous fans supporting U.S. women’s water polo

U.S. women’s water polo games are one of the hottest tickets in Paris.

And for good reason. Team USA comes into the 2024 Olympics as the three-time defending Olympic gold medalists and 2024 world champions. The Americans opened their tournament in Paris on Saturday with a dominant 15-6 win over Greece.

In the stands for the game were some pretty famous faces who were impressed with what they saw from the Americans in the pool.

South Carolina women’s basketball coach and Olympian Dawn Staley was in attendance and was really impressed with the U.S. team, especially goalie Ashleigh Johnson, who Staley said on Twitter has “go go gadget arms,” a reference to the cartoon Inspector Gadget.

The three-time NCAA championship winning coach tweeted “hey Ashleigh…..you are HER! You are incredible to watch and giving us a master class in goalkeeping! Keep being great! Let’s go get this gold medal!”

@USAWP @theAshJohnson hey Ashleighâ¦..you are HER! You are incredible to watch and giving us a master class in goalkeeping! Keep being great! Letâs go get this gold medal! pic.twitter.com/nAAQmkt3G0 — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) July 27, 2024





Johnson is competing in her third Olympics, and is a two-time gold medalist with Team USA. When she made her Olympic debut during the 2016 Rio Games she became the first Black woman to compete on a U.S. Olympic water polo team. She broke an Olympic record with 80 saves during the Tokyo Games, and opened this year’s Olympics with 10 saves in the win over Greece.

In response to Staley tweeting a selfie with Johnson, the goalie responded “still can’t believe you came to watch us play!! I’m starstruck,” with two star-eyes emojis.

Staley told Johnson “I so enjoyed watching you direct traffic and stay in that no goals here zone! I’ll be back!”

ð¤©ð¤© still canât believe you came to watch us play!! Iâm starstruck https://t.co/L6bZBiuX0J — AshleighJohnson.eth (@theAshJohnson) July 27, 2024





Staley is in Paris as part of a Presidential Delegation for the Opening Ceremonies, and she’s making the most of her experience. The three-time Olympic gold medalist with the U.S. women’s basketball team also attended swimming and fencing events on Day 1.

Yallâ¦..I totally fangirled for these womenâ¦..@USAWP! When I tell you yall rock! Yall freaking rock! Iâll be back to see you in that GOLDEN light! Every single one of you were super cool! pic.twitter.com/1D6qUFfFZs — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) July 27, 2024







Hey @USAWP (W) your goalie is incredible. Tv does not do this game any justice. The aggressive play in the paint (basketball term) or front of the goalie is worth the price of admission. In the meantime, we are up 7-0 in the 2nd quarter! Make that 7-1! Let me get off here!â¦ pic.twitter.com/oASL3vkRpA — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) July 27, 2024





Fellow members of the Presidential Delegation, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and U.S. Olympic figure skater Brian Boitano, were also in attendance for Saturday’s game.

The U.S. team has also been getting huge support this year from rapper Flavor Flav, who became an official sponsor of USA Water Polo earlier this year. He attended games and practices in the lead up to the Olympics, and is making sure he’s there for every moment of the team’s play in Paris.





Flav also met with another big name in the stands of Sunday’s game – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Biden was rocking an American flag sweater, and thanked Flav for his support of the U.S. women’s team.

The duo you didnât know you needed. Love you @FlavorFlav and thank you for all of your support for womenâs @USAWP ð Letâs go @TeamUSA! https://t.co/dr7sm99MKg — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) July 27, 2024





The U.S. women will play again at 9:35 a.m. ET on Monday. They’ll be taking on Spain in a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics gold medal game. We’ll keep an eye out for who may be in the stands supporting the team that day.

