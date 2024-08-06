Defense leads the way for U.S. in women’s water polo win over Hungary

The U.S. women’s water polo team had been winning in Paris with defense, and needed every bit of that defensive effort in a 5-4 win over Hungary on Tuesday to advance to the tournament semifinals.

Team USA’s defense held Hungary scoreless in each of the second and fourth quarters. The way the defense was playing in a tight game, the Americans needed just one goal for the lead and the win, and Rachel Fattal delivered. With just over three minutes remaining, Hungary was called for two exclusions on a U.S. possession, giving the Americans a 6-on-4 advantage. Fattal got the ball in front the goal and slipped it into the top corner for the eventual game-winner.

Goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson came up huge for the U.S., especially late. With 1:13 remaining, Hungary made a pass inside and Johnson came out of the box to make the steal. Johnson had six saves in the second half, and a tournament-high 17 the game. She stopped 81% of Hungary’s shot.

Hungary’s final chance came with 23 seconds left, but the shot missed, and the U.S. was able to hold the ball the rest of the time for the win.

The two teams have come to know each other very well over the last year. They met in February in the finals of the world championship, a game won by Team USA. In July they faced off again in a pre-Olympics exhibition in California. Hungary got the best of the Americans that day, winning 10-8.

The lack of offense on Tuesday was a big change for both teams in Paris, which were two of the four highest scoring squads in pool play. The U.S. scored 53 goals in 4 games, and Hungary scored 49.

But a defensive battle seemed to favor the U.S., which has had the best defense in Paris so far, allowing just 27 goals heading into Tuesday.

The U.S. went into the half up, 3-2. Rita Keszthelyi tied the score and notched Hungary’s first goal in more than 10 minutes of play early in the third. Ninety seconds later, U.S. captain Maggie Steffens put her squad back ahead with an extra player goal just in front of the net.

Kamilla Farago scored to tie it again at 4-4, and the teams would stay that way for the final 3:34 of the third quarter.

Steffens nearly had her third goal of the game midway through the fourth, but it was called back as Hungary was called for an exclusion just before the shot got off. On the ensuing extra player attempt, Steffens’s shot attempt went high. The non-goal was the second that was disallowed for the U.S. in the match.

Steffens led all scorers with two goals. Tara Prentice and Jewel Roemer also had goals for the U.S.

With the win, the U.S. now moves on to the semifinals for the seventh straight Olympics, and is two wins away from a record fourth straight gold medal. The Americans will next face Australia, which reached the semifinals with a 9-6 win over Greece earlier in the day. Game time for Friday’s semifinals has not been announced.

