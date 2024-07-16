Delta Airlines changes uniform policy after protests

(CNN) – Delta Airlines is changing its uniform policy for flight attendants after passengers complained about some wearing Palestinian flag pins.

A social media post sparked the issue when two different Delta flight attendants were seen wearing what they called “Hamas badges.”

Starting Monday, Delta employees can no longer wear pins that represent any other countries besides the U.S.

The world’s largest airline in terms of revenue immediately made the policy change after the images went viral on social media.

After the fallout, Delta says it wants to create a “safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for all.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.