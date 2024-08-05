Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen defends men’s singles badminton title, captures gold

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen defeated Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, 21-11, 21-11, to successfully defend the men’s title.

Upon winning, Axelsen wrapped a Danish flag around himself and did a victory lap before giving his badminton racket to a child in the crowd. World No. 8 Vitidsarn’s silver medal was Thailand’s first badminton Olympic medal in history and first medal in Paris across all sports.





Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia bagged the bronze after defeating India’s Lakshya Sen, 13-21, 21-16, 21-11, at the Port de La Chapelle Arena in Paris on Monday. Lee battled back after dropping the first game.

