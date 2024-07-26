Diary of an Olympic horse: Travel to the Games with Fedarman B

Bonjour!

My name is Fedarman B, but you can call me Bruno or Brunie – that’s what my rider, Boyd Martin, and all my friends at U.S. Equestrian call me.

Yes, you read that correctly – I’m an Olympic eventing horse, and I’ll be making my Olympic debut in just a few days. Although this will be my rider’s fourth trip to the Games, Paris will be my first and I’m excited to represent Team USA!

I bet many of you are curious about how my fellow Olympic horses and I got to the Games – so I’m here to tell you all about it.

Follow along for some behind-the-scenes of my journey to Versailles!

Boyd Martin rides Fedarman B at the Paris 2024 Olympic venue in Versailles. ©DevynTrethewey/US Equestrian

Pack your bags – you’re going to the Olympics!

The journey started on July 17 at my stable in Pennsylvania. Packing for the Olympics is no small feat, which is why I’m so grateful for my groom and bestie, Stephanie Simpson. She not only tends to my every need but also ensures I have all the essentials – including my favorite treat, BelVita biscuits. I made sure Steph stocked up with a fresh carton from Costco before we left, but I’m willing to try some French pastry options too, maybe a macaron?

All of my sports equipment and tack is registered before the flight. I’ve got saddles, bridles, massage blankets, ice boots, leg bandages – you name it – it all flies over! We also have equipment that stays in Europe year-round since we compete there often.

For the flight, each horse is allowed a tack bag containing our preferred treats and other items we might need, like an extra lead rope or halter in case anything gets lost, and electrolyte paste to help us recover during travel. I’ve also got my shipping boots to protect my legs and a tail wrap so I don’t rub out any of my hair. Steph is very particular about my beautiful tail and remember, this is the Olympic Games we’re talking about – I can’t risk not looking or feeling my best!

Believe it or not, this will be my fourth trip to Europe in the last two years, so I’m not too nervous about the flight. I guess you could say I’m a frequent flier. I wonder if I’ll get bonus miles if I win a gold medal – I will surely be putting in that request. Our flight leaves JFK Airport in New York tonight around 10 p.m. ET, but the day starts much earlier.

The journey begins

Around 11 a.m., we loaded into the trailer to begin our journey to the airport by noon. The trip took us approximately four hours – moments like these make me wish I could teleport because I-95 is no joke!

Around 4 p.m., we arrived at the ARK, a quarantine and equine holding facility at JFK. Me and the other horses have to stay here for a few hours while all our medical papers and documentation are checked. We have passports just like humans and all of our identification has to be checked before we can board. Think of it like a layover with special treatment in an airport lounge!

By the way, we don’t have to go through a security checkpoint like humans do. Although customs and immigration might check all our luggage, we don’t have to wait in long security lines. Sorry, I just had to rub it in.

The flight was delayed for three hours due to a thunderstorm, but that gave my crew plenty of time to set up the jet stall and load hay onboard so we were ready to head to the plane shortly after 9 p.m.

I’ll be flying on a cargo plane along with the other horses on the eventing Olympic team. There will be seven of us in total – the four horses named to the team, two horses qualified as direct reserves, and another alternate – plus two grooms and a vet. Dr. Johns is the best and she always makes sure I’m getting lots of treats.

Ready to take flight

My travel buddy for this trip is my stable mate Conner. We’ll be sharing the jet stall together. Although technically we’re not related by blood, we live at the same stable, and he certainly annoys me just like a little brother would. We have that brotherly kind of love, but I also love to just ignore him the whole way. By the way, Conner is one of those reserve horses I mentioned, so if I’m unable to compete, he’s ready to step in for me.

During the eight-hour flight, I took a much-needed nap. Since I’m in a stall, I can’t lie down, but here’s a fun fact in case you didn’t know: horses can actually lock their legs and sleep standing up. Every two hours, our most amazing grooms checked up on us, ensuring our water buckets were full and hay nets were topped up.

Our flight landed in Luxembourg at 1 p.m. GMT+2, and then we had a four-hour ride to Vittel, where our training camp was held. This was an opportunity for us to adjust to the French timezone, organize all our equipment, and have a final gallop before heading to Versailles. My friends and I were understandably a little jet-lagged, so when we finally arrived at 9 p.m., we were ready to hit the hay, but not before making sure our stalls were bedded perfectly for the ultimate night’s sleep.

Settling in

We rose early the next morning and started the day with a few treats. For the record – I’ll gladly accept any treats that Conner denies, especially donuts (I love Dunkin’), brownies, and really anything sweet can get me in a good mood.

We still found time for a quick selfie! U.S. Equestrian

At 8:30 a.m., Boyd and I headed out for a training session, giving me the chance to get accustomed to my new surroundings. I love to roll around on the ground, especially in a new place. You might have caught a glimpse of this on Boyd’s Instagram. (Yes, he has a ‘roll count’ going!)

On July 24, we finally arrived at our final destination in Versailles, and that’s where the real journey begins. Wow, is it amazing! We had our first look at the ring yesterday, and jeez, this place feels so royal. It’s a real palace, you know? Anyway, we have our official inspection today before the competition starts, and I can’t wait!”

I hope you enjoyed learning about how I got to the Games. I have to get going now, but I hope you’ll tune in to watch Boyd and I compete from July 27-29 at Versailles. Boyd and I’s first competition begins at 11:03 a.m. ET!

Au revoir!

-Bruno

