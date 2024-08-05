Dirk Nowitzki goes wild as buzzer-beater puts German women in 3×3 gold-medal game

The German women’s 3×3 basketball team delivered a seminal moment on Monday, Sonja Greinacher‘s buzzer-beater against Canada sending the team on to the gold-medal game and clinching the country’s first-ever medal in either 3×3 or 5×5. Even better? They did it in front of the biggest basketball talent the country has ever produced: Dirk Nowitzki, who was on hand at La Concorde to take it all in (sitting next to Spain’s King Felipe VI, no less).
Germany gave the 2011 NBA champion a show, with Greinacher pouring in 11 of the team’s 16 points including the game-winning basket with just one second left. And the first person the team celebrated with? You guessed it, Dirk.
Nowitzki is no stranger to the Olympics as a player, finishing 10th with Germany at the Beijing Games in 2008. Now he has to stick around for a few hours, as Germany is set to take on Spain in the gold-medal game — and try to make a little more history along the way.
© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.