Dirk Nowitzki goes wild as buzzer-beater puts German women in 3×3 gold-medal game

The German women’s 3×3 basketball team delivered a seminal moment on Monday, Sonja Greinacher‘s buzzer-beater against Canada sending the team on to the gold-medal game and clinching the country’s first-ever medal in either 3×3 or 5×5. Even better? They did it in front of the biggest basketball talent the country has ever produced: Dirk Nowitzki, who was on hand at La Concorde to take it all in (sitting next to Spain’s King Felipe VI, no less).

Getty Images

Germany gave the 2011 NBA champion a show, with Greinacher pouring in 11 of the team’s 16 points including the game-winning basket with just one second left. And the first person the team celebrated with? You guessed it, Dirk.

Getty Images

Nowitzki is no stranger to the Olympics as a player, finishing 10th with Germany at the Beijing Games in 2008. Now he has to stick around for a few hours, as Germany is set to take on Spain in the gold-medal game — and try to make a little more history along the way.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.