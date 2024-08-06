Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ to raise prices this fall

(CNN) – Disney’s streaming services are about to get a little more expensive.

The media company announced price hikes across the board for its services Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Beginning October 17, U.S. subscribers to Disney+ will have to pay $2 more per month for its plans.

Meanwhile, Hulu’s ad-supported plan will also increase $2 a month, and its ad-free plan will rise by $1. ESPN+ will also increase by $1 per month.

The bump in prices comes in a deeply uncertain environment for media companies.

They are facing rapidly changing consumer behavior, rising costs of doing business, a revitalized labor movement in Hollywood, and harsh regulators that are skeptical of mergers.

Along with the price hikes, Disney said it would also add new features to Disney+.

Ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election, all Disney+ subscribers will get access to ABC News Live and a continuous playlist of content aimed at preschool-aged kids.

