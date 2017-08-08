Disney parting ways with Netflix in favor of own streaming service

Burbank, Calif. (NBCNC) – Disney plans to part ways with Netflix and launch its own streaming services.
The company announced during its latest earnings report on Tuesday that it intends to pull all of its movies from Netflix.
Instead of Netflix, Disney plans to launch a branded direct-to-consumer streaming service in 2019.
It also plans to launch its own ESPN video streaming service early next year, featuring about 10,000 sporting events each year with content from the MLB, NHL, MLS, collegiate sports and tennis’ grand slam events.