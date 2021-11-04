DOJ sues Texas over voting law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the State of Texas.

The lawsuit is over certain restrictive voting procedures that were put into place by Texas Senate Bill 1.

The DOJ alleges that SB 1 prevents assisters from providing necessary help in the voting booth for people with disabilities or who can’t read or write.

They claim this is a violation of the Voting Rights Act. The complaint further contends that the legislation one violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

They say the bill requires rejection of mail ballots or mail ballot requests because of errors or omissions that aren’t critical to determining a person’s eligibility to cast a ballot.

The complaint requests that the court stops Texas from enforcing these requirements

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said our democracy is dependent upon eligible voters to be able to vote and have their vote count.