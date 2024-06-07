Dolly Parton musical headed to Broadway

New York (CNN) – A musical about the life of country music legend Dolly Parton is coming to Broadway.

The singer announced plans for the show at the CMA Fest in Nashville on Thursday.

The musical, titled “Hello, I’m Dolly” is set to launch on Broadway in 2026. Parton has reportedly been working on the musical for about a decade.

In 2016, she told Variety magazine that the first act would be about her life before Nashville and the second act would be about her Nashville-based career.

This won’t be Parton’s first Broadway venture. She wrote the music for the 2009 musical “Nine to Five.” In 1993, one of her songs was featured in the Broadway Holiday Show, “Candles, Snow and Mistletoe.”

