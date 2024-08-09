Double Dutch: Netherlands women’s field hockey wins second-straight gold, completes country’s golden sweep

In a match made for the history books, the Netherlands rallied late from a one-goal deficit to win its second-straight gold in a rematch of the 2008 Olympic final in Beijing, which also saw the Netherlands exit victorious.

The behemoth Netherlands, the reigning gold champion which was playing in its sixth-straight gold medal match, only allowed more than one goal once through the tournament. The Oranje had also already beaten China in Paris, a 3-0 shutout in the pool round. A win would also complete the first golden sweep in the sport’s Olympic history, as the country’s men’s squad took the top prize the day before with the help of Steve van Ass, the son of current women’s coach Paul van Ass.

China also hadn’t beaten the Dutch in 10 years — amounting to 20-consecutive losses for China.

The Snow Leopards, however, an unlikely foe heading into the tournament, recently came under the command of former Netherlands coach Alyson Annan, who led the Dutch women to two Olympic medals before leaving the organization in 2022. Their run in Paris signified just their third berth into the medal round (and only their second into the title match.)

Against all odds, it was China that struck first. He Jiangxin protected the ball as she slid it along the sideline and into the center of the circle, where Chen Yi was waiting. From there, a gentle one-touch redirect was all she needed to land the game’s first tally six minutes into the opening frame.

Trailing at the half for the first time in the tournament despite leading in possession and shots, the Netherlands left the pitch with an unfamiliar feeling, but by that point, China new it could hang with the Dutch crowd.

Offensively, the Dutch substantially outshone the Snow Lotuses, controlling the ball 60% of the time and entering the circle 15 times to China’s six through the first three and a half quarters, but an infallible Chinese defense, anchored by goalie Ye Jiao, held strong. Ye, who entered the final with just a 50% tournament save percentage, stood on her head, making the clearing kick saves that had become her signature in Paris.

With nine minutes left, the Netherlands finally broke through the dam. Yibbi Jansen, the tournament’s leading scorer, found the back of the net on a penalty corner. Momentum swung heavily in the Dutch’s favor through the remainder of regulation, but China held fast, forcing the game to a shootout — just like the men’s gold final a day earlier and the women’s bronze match Friday morning.

But China’s energy had faded. Pien Sanders led the shootout for the Netherlands, potting the team’s first attempt to keep her perfect career shootout record in tact. Two more successful conversions and China’s inability to land more than one secured the win and protected the Dutch dynasty.

