Drums and dance open Tahiti’s Olympic surfing extravaganza

Tahiti welcomed the 2024 Olympic surfing event on Friday with blazing sunshine, songs and Polynesian culture honoring the sport’s ancient roots, a world away from the rain of the Games’ opening ceremony in Paris.

At a beachside park about 25 miles from the surfing venue of Teahupo’o, surfers poured sand from their home beaches into a communal vessel, combining the different colors and textures to symbolize unity and respect for the ocean.

Ceremonial artifacts and some dignitaries arrived in outrigger canoes and were carried up the black sand beach, where athletes paraded into a large tent.

Host nation France naturally received the loudest cheers, especially for local Teahupo’o surfers Vahine Fierro and Kauli Vaast, who will be among the favorites when competition kicks off Saturday.

Athletes and officials danced with local performers wearing grass skirts and flower garlands before big screen TVs connected live to Paris and a rain-soaked parade of nations.

Back in Tahiti, it was all sunshine and smiles as the surfers celebrated the unique circumstances of their Olympic competition

