Ducks and Beavers advance to NCAA super regionals

Posted by Newsroom Staff June 5, 2024

Oregon and Oregon State baseball both advanced to the NCAA super regionals.

Oregon secured their spot in the next round of the NCAA tournament with a 3-0 win over the UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.

Oregon State then beat UC Irvine 11-6 Monday to advance to the super regionals.

The Beavers victory included a standout performance from Elijah Hainline who drove in three runs including a homer and a double.

Next up, the Ducks take on the Texas A&M Aggies while the Beavers go head-to-head with the Kentucky Wildcats in game 1 on June 8.

