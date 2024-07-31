Dutch men draw with Britain, India’s Harmanpreet scores again

The field hockey tournament continued in Paris on Tuesday with six men’s matches. Here’s what happened.

World No. 2 Great Britain held top-ranked Netherlands to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday, but the gold medal-favorite Dutch still sit atop Pool A. Great Britain’s Lee Morton nabbed two late goals for the tie.

MATCH STATS

Sweat drenched the players and spectators alike as the crowds continued to turn out despite forecasts of 96.8 degrees Fahrenheit, with cheers of “Holland!” ringing out as their supporters showed up in a sea of orange.

“Today the heat was unbelievable,” Netherlands captain Thierry Brinkman said. “It was heavy to keep running normally, and the subs are coming closer, sooner, quicker. So when you’re just off, someone is calling one minute and then we switch. The most important thing now is to recover well, get a good sleep, and then fight again tomorrow.”

“I think the quality that we’ve shown, our determination to keep fighting towards the end, to get two goals in the caliber and the way that we did, it’s nice to come off with a draw and move forward unbeaten,” Great Britain’s captain David Ames added.

The draw leaves Britain third in Pool A, five points behind the Dutch who have seven and second-placed Germany with six.

SEE MORE: India’s Singh strikes late to earn men’s field hockey draw; Dutch women remain on top

Tokyo Bronze medalist India beat Ireland 2-0 in Tuesday’s first Pool B game as captain Harmanpreet Singh netted two early drag-flick goals for his fourth tally in three games, a welcome change after the team’s previous two matches, which were decided in the final minutes.

MATCH STATS

Harmanpreet has now scored the decisive goal in all three games for India, which has seven points ahead of Belgium and Australia’s six each.

The top four in each six-team Pool qualify for the quarterfinals.

SEE MORE: How to watch field hockey at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Spain came back twice to secure a 3-3 draw against France. The host nation earned its first point of the tournament behind a two-goal performance from Timothee Clement, who opened the scoring to keep Les Bleus’ quarterfinal hopes alive.

MATCH STATS

“Before the game, we knew if we [lost], it’s finished,” France captain Viktor Lockwood said. “We had a lot of meetings … It’s our first Olympics and maybe our last. Give everything in the game and just play, just play.”

Sixth-ranked Germany bounced back to pummel South Africa 5-1, also in Pool A, after an upset loss to Spain on Sunday.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.